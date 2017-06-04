Brave and Reckless Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge

Given what a great response I got to the Moon Ate the Dark Writing Prompt Challenge, I am ready to announce my third writing prompt challenge. I hope it will intrigue and inspire you

Writing Prompt: “I Am More Than Breath and Bones”

borrowed shamelessly from TrE at a cornered gurl— check out her writing– it’s amazing

Using the writing prompt above, write a 100 to 800 word original, previously unpublished piece that integrates the writing prompt. It can be poetry, prose, short fiction or even essay. The prompt can be used as the title, you can use the phrase intact, or break it up however you want within the written piece. Pick out an image to go with your submission Write a brief biography Send the following to christine.e.ray@gmail.com by midnight EST on Sunday, July 9, 2017: Your original piece

suggested image

brief biography

link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know! I will publish all submissions on Brave and Reckless as long as they are appropriate and you are welcome to reblog once they have been published. They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. It would be awesome if everyone who enters reblogs the winning submission to their own blog.

Please feel free to reblog and post this challenge invitation.

Looking forward to reading your work!