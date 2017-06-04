She has a look
in her eyes of
smoke and flame
that pins you
to the spot
Examines
and categorizes you
ally
threat
equal
or beneath her notice
Penetrates
your very core
sees all your secrets
even the ones deep down
that you keep from yourself
She is a steel trap
never forgetting
the truth that she finds
in your ransacked
mind
Her assessment
burning into you
making you squirm
longing for sunglasses
a tinfoil helmet
She has a look
that has seen
nightmares
you can only
imagine
She has a look
that makes you
want to run away
from her knowing gaze
from yourself
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved