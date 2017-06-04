Eyes of Smoke and Flame

She has a look

in her eyes of

smoke and flame

that pins you

to the spot

 

Examines

and categorizes you

ally

threat

equal

or beneath her notice

 

Penetrates

your very core

sees all your secrets

even the ones deep down

that you keep from yourself

 

She is a steel trap

never forgetting

the truth that she finds

in your ransacked

mind

 

Her assessment

burning into you

making you squirm

longing for sunglasses

a tinfoil helmet

 

She has a look

that has seen

nightmares

you can only

imagine

 

She has a look

that makes you

want to run away

from her knowing gaze

from yourself

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

