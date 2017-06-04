When you repress your trauma to save your mama…-Dom at BoldBeat&NipLESS

Bold, Beat... &Nipless

I always thought you were perfect… your skin, your eyes… your face… and even your lies…

I idolized your deceit… I was your keeper, shackled by an image even you never lived up to, I was always looking to be your favorite, graveling at your feet. But how could I compete with your need to have a man between your sheets?

Yea I said it… and yea you read it… if you thought this was going to be a nice piece mommy… forget it….

I blamed everything that happened on HIM…. but the abuser was you… as a mother you had all the power… i know that now… why would you let him take that from you?

Was it easier to watch him hit me? And make all those sexually charged accusations… claiming to get me? Mom.. I was there before him… how could you forget me?

14…………………………… such a…