Women-Introducing Rishika Sangeeta

Rishika Sangeeta/Whisper and the Roar
[Poem by Rishika Sangeeta]
women are told
lies before they even understand the concept of truth
taught to be softer
sweeter
smile more
laugh less
lower your eyes you insolent witch
taught to unravel like a carpet beneath a man’s feet
there is a place for a young girls dreams
your mother tells you at 12
and it hangs itself inside closets
tucks itself silent and simmering in her snarling curls
perfumes the house with the aroma of spices and bitter compromise
you will understand when you are older she says
and her eyes shine at you like a sickle moon in an empty sky
too tired to put up a fight
women are taught
to belong
to surrender
like sheep led to slaughterhouses innocent of your deceit
women are taught
to quicken their pace as day passes into the jaws of black night
the dark hides terrors little…
