Women-Introducing Rishika Sangeeta

Whisper and the Roar



[Poem by Rishika Sangeeta]

women are told

lies before they even understand the concept of truth

taught to be softer

sweeter

smile more

laugh less

lower your eyes you insolent witch

taught to unravel like a carpet beneath a man’s feet

there is a place for a young girls dreams

your mother tells you at 12

and it hangs itself inside closets

tucks itself silent and simmering in her snarling curls

perfumes the house with the aroma of spices and bitter compromise

you will understand when you are older she says

and her eyes shine at you like a sickle moon in an empty sky

too tired to put up a fight

women are taught

to belong

to surrender

like sheep led to slaughterhouses innocent of your deceit

women are taught

to quicken their pace as day passes into the jaws of black night

the dark hides terrors little…