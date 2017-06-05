Introducing Jessica Boyles: The Girl who Freezes

It is my honor to introduce you to Poet Jessica Boyles. I will be running a series of her poems over the nest few days. Please welcome her warmly to Brave and Reckless and the WordPress Community.

I have been writing since I was a child with my first story, The Adventures of Flopsy and Mopsy Bear. Writing was a mechanism of escape and a free space where I maintained full control. These poems, from a collection I am working on titled Translations in Poetry, are raw glimpses of a dark inner world I am attempting to integrate with the external one I have been bodily inhabiting for thirty-nine years. -Jessica

She makes me see

Flashing images

She makes me feel

Pressure, burning and pain

She makes me hear

Their voices

She makes me smell

Body odor and cologne

She makes me taste

Bitterness

Because

She

Freezes

She

Did nothing

Tasted nothing

Smelled nothing

Heard nothing

Felt nothing

Saw nothing

Fight or flight

Are not the only options

I am a woman. I am a survivor and a fighter. I am a dreamer. I am a believer. I’m an Aunt, a sister, a daughter, friend and lover. I write out of the depths of all of these things that dwell in my soul.