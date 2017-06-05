Introducing Jessica Boyles: The Girl who Freezes

It is my honor to introduce you to Poet Jessica Boyles.  I will be running a series of her poems over the nest few days.  Please welcome her warmly to Brave and Reckless and the WordPress Community.

Christine

I have been writing since I was a child with my first story, The Adventures of Flopsy and Mopsy Bear. Writing was a mechanism of escape and a free space where I maintained full control. These poems, from a collection I am working on titled Translations in Poetry, are raw glimpses of a dark inner world I am attempting to integrate with the external one I have been bodily inhabiting for thirty-nine years.    -Jessica

She makes me see
Flashing images
She makes me feel
Pressure, burning and pain
She makes me hear
Their voices
She makes me smell
Body odor and cologne
She makes me taste
Bitterness

Because
She
Freezes

She
Did nothing
Tasted nothing
Smelled nothing
Heard nothing
Felt nothing
Saw nothing

Fight or flight
Are not the only options

I am a woman. I am a survivor and a fighter. I am a dreamer. I am a believer. I’m an Aunt, a sister, a daughter, friend and lover. I write out of the depths of all of these things that dwell in my soul.

 

