The Weyward Sisters: Back to Black/ Collaborative Amy Winehouse Tribute

Latest badass collaboration from The Weyward Sisters. It is an honor to write with the women from Sudden Denouement and Secret First Draft
Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
Rana Kelly/2nd star to the Left, straight on ’til morning
Oh, Amy
Whenever I go walking
In my stilettos,
I hear you talking.
Dream me up a way
Of swishing my hips
And pursing my lips
And singing your riffs
So that I find beauty
Like you.
she puts her black dress on
in the dark,
anxious nails red and messy
in their early-morning artistry.
he left the candle burning
in the winter window –
vanilla and cinnamon
on a Sunday evening,
tears and vodka
on a Monday morning.
last week’s relief
breathes
into tonight’s regrets,
but the shadowy smear
on the glass
is all that is left of him.
Aakriti Kuntal/Writings of Aakriti Kuntal
Rummaging through
black air,
nauseous red nails bearing oily seas
Suffocating
existence with conversations,
conversations
with glittering nail cutters,
cracked moons
laughing hysterically in them
Conversations
of fallen boyfriends, of fallen love
Fallen being
the new being
