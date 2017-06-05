The Weyward Sisters: Back to Black/ Collaborative Amy Winehouse Tribute

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Rana Kelly/2nd star to the Left, straight on ’til morning

Oh, Amy

Whenever I go walking

In my stilettos,

I hear you talking.

Dream me up a way

Of swishing my hips

And pursing my lips

And singing your riffs

So that I find beauty

Like you.

lois e. linkens

she puts her black dress on

in the dark,

anxious nails red and messy

in their early-morning artistry.

he left the candle burning

in the winter window –

vanilla and cinnamon

on a Sunday evening,

tears and vodka

on a Monday morning.

last week’s relief

breathes

into tonight’s regrets,

but the shadowy smear

on the glass

is all that is left of him.

Aakriti Kuntal/Writings of Aakriti Kuntal

Rummaging through

black air,

nauseous red nails bearing oily seas

Suffocating

existence with conversations,

conversations

with glittering nail cutters,

cracked moons

laughing hysterically in them

Conversations

of fallen boyfriends, of fallen love

Fallen being

the new being

Aurora…