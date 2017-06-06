Introducing Jessica Boyles: Dangerous

It is my honor to introduce you to Poet Jessica Boyles. I will be running a series of her poems over the nest few days. Please welcome her warmly to Brave and Reckless and the WordPress Community.

Christine

I have been writing since I was a child with my first story, The Adventures of Flopsy and Mopsy Bear. Writing was a mechanism of escape and a free space where I maintained full control. These poems, from a collection I am working on titled Translations in Poetry, are raw glimpses of a dark inner world I am attempting to integrate with the external one I have been bodily inhabiting for thirty-nine years. -Jessica

Never knowing

Steal some shoes

What is coming

Drive Drunk

When it’s coming



An explosion

Spew my venom

Of hate and anger

Spit on a cop

I lose control



Cause pain

Fuck some dicks

Bring grief

Lick some pussy

Betray beliefs



In between

Take some pills

Clean up my messes

Slice my arms

And hate myself

I am a woman. I am a survivor and a fighter. I am a dreamer. I am a believer. I’m an Aunt, a sister, a daughter, friend and lover. I write out of the depths of all of these things that dwell in my soul.