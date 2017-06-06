So You Want Brave and Reckless’ Feedback on You Blog. . .Updated 6/6/2017

I am currently investing a lot of my energy into building up Secret First Draft and the Go Dog Go Cafe, which leaves me with less free time to look at other people’s blogs. I have revised my guidelines below to better reflect my current availability. My apologies to those of you who have already submitted a request that I have not yet been able to honor– my real life and my WP life are very, very full right now. You are welcome to resubmit the request. As always, the more specific your request, the more quickly I can respond and the more helpful my advice will be.

I have been completely blown away by how many WordPress Bloggers have read Brave and Reckless’ Advice for New WordPress Bloggers Part 1, liked the post and/or have taken the time to leave a thoughtful comment. I have been trying really hard to respond to each and every comment but I am just one person and I do need to sleep sometime.

I have been really flattered by all the requests to check out your blogs or a particular piece of writing. I have been trying to honor these requests because I remember all too well what it is like to be a brand new blogger, but my time is limited and giving feedback can be a tricky thing. Here are some things to keep in mind before you ask me to look at your blog.

I can only honor requests to look at your blog if it comes in on the embedded Contact form at the right top hand corner of my blog.

Give me 2 to 4 weeks to honor your request. As I have said before, I have a high-demand day job, two kids, a spouse, an elderly dog with health problems and I am a managing editor for four other blogs. I will try to honor your request but give me a reasonable amount of turnaround time. If I haven't gotten back to you in two weeks, feel free to resend the request. My inbox is scary.

I will give my honest feedback. I get paid to proofread dissertations, manuscripts and other technical writing. I am never brutal but I am direct and honest. As a writer, it has taken me some time to learn to graciously accept constructive criticism and learn to integrate it. Make sure that you really want my constructive criticism before you contact me.

If you have specific questions or concerns write that in your request! It is much easier and much more comfortable for me to respond to specific questions about a blog or a blog posts. Worried that your posts are too long? Tell me that. Worried about the tone of your posts? Tell me that. The more specific you are, the more tailored and effective my feedback will be.

Please don't ask me to review your blog unless you have at least 5 posts up. Sometimes 3 posts are enough to fairly evaluate a site but 5 will give me a much better idea of your voice and your vibe.

PLEASE include a link to your blog in your request!!!! I wish I had the time to go looking for your blog, but realistically I don't. Send me the link for the piece you want me to look at. If you have a blog design/vibe question, the link to your home page is fine. Two links maximum please.

Remember that I am NOT a blogging professional. I am just a relatively new blogger myself who happens to do some proofreading and editing of scientific writing as part of my day job. You and I may have completely different tastes in writing, politics, religion, etc. You can take my advice or leave my advice but keep in mind that we may just have completely different tastes. I will do my best to keep an open mind and focus on what you ask me to.

Peace and light,

Christine

