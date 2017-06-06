Who Were You Before the War? (revisited)

Who were you
before the
War?
The war
fought over
the disputed territory
of your budding
woman-child’s body?
Can you recall
the you
you were
before
borders
were violated
in relentless
invasion?
When control
was wrestled away
Trust broken
Innocence lost
Drops of rich red
blood dripping on
newly fallen snow
Titanium armor
has since been acquired
Weapons of mass destruction
hoarded
Deep trenches dug
Heart locked
in ivory tower
Soul wandering
the dark dungeons
Isolation
and loneliness
now your boon companions
Do you still
remember
who you were
before the war?