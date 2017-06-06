Who Were You Before the War? (revisited)

Who were you

before the

War?

The war

fought over

the disputed territory

of your budding

woman-child’s body?

Can you recall

the you

you were

before

borders

were violated

in relentless

invasion?

When control

was wrestled away

Trust broken

Innocence lost

Drops of rich red

blood dripping on

newly fallen snow

Titanium armor

has since been acquired

Weapons of mass destruction

hoarded

Deep trenches dug

Heart locked

in ivory tower

Soul wandering

the dark dungeons

Isolation

and loneliness

now your boon companions

Do you still

remember

who you were

before the war?