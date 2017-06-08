Truth of our souls revealed
Over java and scones
We find home in the fertile soil
Of kindred hearts and minds
That spin words into light
Into gold
2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Originally posted at the Go Dog Go Cafe
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
Truth of our souls revealed
Over java and scones
We find home in the fertile soil
Of kindred hearts and minds
That spin words into light
Into gold
2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Originally posted at the Go Dog Go Cafe