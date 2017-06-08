Hidden Paths of Queens

She had walked

long and far

in the land

of infinitive sorrow

Bent double from

the weight

Drank only from

the well of loneliness

Made her bed beneath

weeping willows

dreamt the troubled

dreams

and accepted this as

her fate

 

Then there was a stirring

deep inside

A fierce longing to

reject this yoke

of sorrow

Walk the

hidden paths

of the fairy queens

Drink deeply the

cool moonlight

until it flowed

pure and silver

through her veins

Her heart and spirit

lifting

soaring

while stars

danced in her eyes

 

