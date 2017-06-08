Hidden Paths of Queens

She had walked
long and far
in the land
of infinitive sorrow
Bent double from
the weight
Drank only from
the well of loneliness
Made her bed beneath
weeping willows
dreamt the troubled
dreams
and accepted this as
her fate
Then there was a stirring
deep inside
A fierce longing to
reject this yoke
of sorrow
Walk the
hidden paths
of the fairy queens
Drink deeply the
cool moonlight
until it flowed
pure and silver
through her veins
Her heart and spirit
lifting
soaring
while stars
danced in her eyes
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
