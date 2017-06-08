Introducing Jessica Boyles: In Case You Still Don’t Understand Consent

It is my honor to introduce you to Poet Jessica Boyles. I will be running a series of her poems over the nest few days. Please welcome her warmly to Brave and Reckless and the WordPress Community.

I have been writing since I was a child with my first story, The Adventures of Flopsy and Mopsy Bear. Writing was a mechanism of escape and a free space where I maintained full control. These poems, from a collection I am working on titled Translations in Poetry, are raw glimpses of a dark inner world I am attempting to integrate with the external one I have been bodily inhabiting for thirty-nine years. -Jessica

This was no one-night stand

I’ve had drunken sex that I regretted

Or not

Too many times for mom to read about here

This was not that

This was different

With a one-night stand

I may have made some questionable choices

But they were my own choices



You made the choice to get drunk

You made the choice to flirt with this guy

True

I did

I also chose to eat a salad and wear red socks

How do any of those things forfeit my right to sex with consent

Here’s the thing about consent

It can only be given when your brain is functioning

It is the presence of a yes

Not the absence of a no

Do we need to start signing documents to begin getting this right



I don’t know a lot of things about that night

I have no memory

I will never know

Whether or not I was drugged

Turns out

Decisions to go to a SARC unit

Don’t always coincide with the life of a drug in your bloodstream

I will never know

Whether both of the guys in the hotel room where I woke up had sex with me

I will never know

How my glasses got broken

Why I had bruises all over my legs



Here is what I do know

If I wasn’t drugged

I was drunk to the point of confusion

Slurred speech

Falling over

Passing out

I also know

When I see someone like that coming out of a bar

I help them out

Hail a cab

Drive them home

In the absence of those actions

I leave them alone and hope they stay safe.



What I don’t do

Is take them back to my hotel room and have sex with them

