Protected-Hudson Biko/Piece by Piece HB

Hudson Biko/Secret First Draft
Secret First Draft: Member of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
We watched
From viewpoints
That protected us
From the repercussions
of the discussions
we never had
Thinking that the bloodshed
would never shed
onto us
If we weren’t close enough
to feel it
If we weren’t close enough
to feel close enough
But we were
We felt all of it
Pouring down
in shades
of blue
and transparency
Reflecting everything
that we weren’t
Because those viewpoints never protected us
They showed us everything.