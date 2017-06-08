Protected-Hudson Biko/Piece by Piece HB

Secret First Draft: Member of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

We watched

From viewpoints

That protected us

From the repercussions

of the discussions

we never had

Thinking that the bloodshed

would never shed

onto us

If we weren’t close enough

to feel it

If we weren’t close enough

to feel close enough

But we were

We felt all of it

Pouring down

in shades

of blue

and transparency

Reflecting everything

that we weren’t

Because those viewpoints never protected us

They showed us everything.