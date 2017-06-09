Go Dog Go Cafe Blackboard Special: Grounds for a Connection/Aurora Phoenix

Go Dog Go Café

she drinks her coffee black

no nonsense as her stride

hint of caramel flavored

reflecting her soul’s sweetness

twinkling amber from her eyes

in every sip, she imbibes

the comfort of a lazy Sunday brunch

each waft is aromatic communion

with dislodged or misplaced souls

writing their universal place

syllables take heat

above steaming mugs

transpose fulminating truths

serendipitous

transfix the globe

Aurora Phoenix is visiting the Go Dog Cafe from Insights from “Inside”