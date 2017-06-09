Go Dog Go Cafe Blackboard Special: Grounds for a Connection/Aurora Phoenix

Have you stopped by the Go Dog Go Cafe yet? We have a fabulous Blackboard Special today from Aurora Phoenix.
she drinks her coffee black
no nonsense as her stride
hint of caramel flavored
reflecting her soul’s sweetness
twinkling amber from her eyes
in every sip, she imbibes
the comfort of a lazy Sunday brunch
each waft is aromatic communion
with dislodged or misplaced souls
writing their universal place
syllables take heat
above steaming mugs
transpose fulminating truths
serendipitous
transfix the globe
