In honor of Pride month, I would like to share one of my very favorite pieces of Spoken word poetry. This literally makes me feel almost every emotion I am humanly capable of. It is beautiful, full of joy, full of compassion, full of pain, full of authenticity and it deserves your time.
“When they tell you your love is just a phase, tell them you don’t like the word just.”
2 thoughts on “Spoken Word Poetry: Phases/ Written & Performed by Kevin Kantor & Sienna Burnett”
LOVE. Thank you. SERIOUSLY LOVE. Thank you. ❤🌈❤ G
So glad you enjoyed it G!
