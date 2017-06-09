Spoken Word Poetry: Phases/ Written & Performed by Kevin Kantor & Sienna Burnett

Posted in Spoken WordTagged , , , , , ,

In honor of Pride month, I would like to share one of my very favorite pieces of Spoken word poetry.  This literally makes me feel almost every emotion I am humanly capable of.  It is beautiful, full of joy, full of compassion, full of pain, full of authenticity and it deserves your time.

“When they tell you your love is just a phase, tell them you don’t like the word just.”

2 thoughts on “Spoken Word Poetry: Phases/ Written & Performed by Kevin Kantor & Sienna Burnett

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s