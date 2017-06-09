Since childhood
she was told
fairy tales
of brave knights
rescuing helpless maidens
from fearsome dragons
in remote lairs
She was quiet
during these stories
Others took this
for fear
timidness
She did not
correct them
She kept her
secrets close
For a dragon
dwelled deep
within her
Impenetrable scales
the color of
peacock feathers
Fire curling
in its belly
Ancient
Beautiful
Fierce
When threatened
or furious
The skin of
her stomach
her breasts
would begin
to itch
to change
resemble
dragon hide
Fire would rise in
her belly
her vision would
change
The world gone red
So far
she had kept
the dragon
contained
Held in check
But these were
trying times
Her dragon
ached to be set
free
Feel the wind
in its wings
Roar to the
heavens
Show its might
Gnash its teeth
She knew
deep down
that she was the dragon
The dragon was her
She pitied those
who meant her harm
or sought to control
the wild beast
within her soul
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
6 thoughts on “There Will Be Dragons”
Fantastic, strong imagery!
Thank you.
So beautiful! These dragons inside us need to be unleashed more often, I believe.
Agreed!
Beautiful!
Thank you so much!
