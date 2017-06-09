‘ This mess we’re in ‘ – Collaborative – S.K. Nicholas & Samantha Lucero

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

the lights are always on now, no one ever sleeps.

i am one of those dreamless alien lights; one of those nobody’s cradled in the teeth of a high-rise window. my building’s a fang that pierces an eye of god. i loved you more because you turned away from me.

i stare at my reflection until i become the memory of you; until i am become death and stones in pockets, and the formless outside in the velvet dark. you, the ghost that rushes in the corner of my eye, the reason i wear lace when it rains. i’m trying to read your mind, wherever it’s gone, but i can’t. i try to unearth the sandalwood smear of you on my walls and in between my fingers, but you’re not there. i’m not there either, not anymore.

and so i’ll go to the hudson where they…