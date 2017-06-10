Guest Blog: Her Words-A. Marie Kaluza

I am loving this guest blog on Secret First Draft from A. Marie Kaluza

Secret First Draft: Member of the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Through her words, she believes

she can open doors, unfurl an umbrella, dress herself, walk upstairs,

build a subcritical reactor, grow a tree, scrub Fata Morgana

from her eyes, unroll a rug, unbind the sea,

understand the owls, resurrect al-Uzza supreme,

reform her DNA with CRISPR technology,

pour her dead grandmother out the urn and breathe life

back into her, divine the weather, know every spot

on every leopard, rewind time and witness

the Cambrian Explosion, her lover cheat, her very first fall

upon the hard sidewalk, Homo naledi burying their dead deep,

witness the JFK shooting, come back,

spill her ink, fire into the future and spin a new world

from the darkness unerring, give birth to beings,

teach them to be needle workers, carpenters, watch them construct doors,

umbrellas, dresses, stairs, she kills all her creations off,

and she plants trees. She believes

in starting over, the dream…

