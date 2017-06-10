The Daily Song: The Night We Met/Lord Huron

There is some music that gets under your skin, ricochets around your brain, hums in your blood. This is one of those songs. I am a woman with many ghosts.

The Night We Met

I am not the only traveler

Who has not repaid his debt

I’ve been searching for a trail to follow again

Take me back to the night we met

And then I can tell myself

What the hell I’m supposed to do

And then I can tell myself

Not to ride along with you

I had all and then most of you

Some and now none of you

Take me back to the night we met

I don’t know what I’m supposed to do

Haunted by the ghost of you

Oh, take me back to the night we met