How many times
Had she revealed
Her secret heart of hearts?
She didn’t know exactly
But suspected
That sightings
Were rarer than those
Of a phoenix in flight
She talked
Around it agilely
Hoping to confound
Lovers into thinking
They had seen
Everything
There was to see
Of her heart
Of her depth
It was only in the deepest silence
When the moon was full
And the angle just right
When gentle eyes
Were able to capture hers
Like a butterfly
That a small window
Might open
And reveal all
There was to see
A clockwork
Delicate
Intricate
Full of stars
Full of shadow
Mesmerizing
And breathtakingly
elusive . . .
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
This was captivating!
