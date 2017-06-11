The Daily Song: Call It Dreaming/Iron & Wine

Usually its the music that captures me but this video resonated somewhere really deep inside. For everyone us who has ever felt alone, isolated, invisible.
“Call It Dreaming”
Any rain softly kisses us on a face
Anywhere means we’re running
We can sleep and see ’em coming
Where we drift and call it dreaming
We can weep and call it singing
Where we break when our hearts are strong enough
We can bow ’cause our music’s warmer than blood
Where we see enough to follow
We can hear when we are hollow
Where we keep the light we’re given
We can lose and call it living
Where the sun isn’t only sinking fast
Every night knows how long it’s supposed to last
Where the time of our lives is all we have
And we get a chance to say
Before we ease away
For all the love you’ve left behind
You can have mine
Say it’s here where our pieces fall in place
We can fear ’cause the feelings fine to betray
Where our water isn’t hidden
We can burn and be forgiven
Where our hands hurt from healing
We can laugh without a reason
Where the sun isn’t only sinking fast
Every moon in our bodies makes shining glass
Where the time of our lives is all we have
And we get a chance to say
Before we ease away
For all the love you’ve left behind
You can have mine