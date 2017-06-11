The Daily Song: Call It Dreaming/Iron & Wine

Usually its the music that captures me but this video resonated somewhere really deep inside. For everyone us who has ever felt alone, isolated, invisible.

“Call It Dreaming”

Say it’s here where our pieces fall in placeAny rain softly kisses us on a face

Anywhere means we’re running

We can sleep and see ’em coming

Where we drift and call it dreaming

We can weep and call it singing

Where we break when our hearts are strong enough

We can bow ’cause our music’s warmer than blood

Where we see enough to follow

We can hear when we are hollow

Where we keep the light we’re given

We can lose and call it living

Where the sun isn’t only sinking fast

Every night knows how long it’s supposed to last

Where the time of our lives is all we have

And we get a chance to say

Before we ease away

For all the love you’ve left behind

You can have mine

Say it’s here where our pieces fall in place

We can fear ’cause the feelings fine to betray

Where our water isn’t hidden

We can burn and be forgiven

Where our hands hurt from healing

We can laugh without a reason

Where the sun isn’t only sinking fast

Every moon in our bodies makes shining glass

Where the time of our lives is all we have

And we get a chance to say

Before we ease away

For all the love you’ve left behind

You can have mine