Eye of the Storm (Revisited)

He soon realized

That loving her was

Like loving a hurricane

Or a tornado

She was a force of nature

Changeable

Unpredictable

Given to abruptly

Changing trajectory

She could be fierce

Full of fury

That dissipated quickly

Or sometimes obliterated

All obstacles in her path

 

Sometimes

Her jasmine-scented

Summer breeze

Blew gently

Ruffling his hair

Catching his attention

Soothing him

Drawing him in

Other times

He would get caught

In the maelstrom

Of her intensity

Thrilling

Terrifying

 

At times

He would

Land in the calm

At the eye of

Her storm

The quiet center

Where her heart lived

Where she was

Still

Peaceful

Fluid embrace

Precious moments

Before her storm

Raged on

 

