I stand before you

More naked

More stripped

Down

Than I have

Ever been

Vulnerable

Unsteady

I have always thought

Falling in love

Would be a gentle

Drop backwards

Gracefully landing

Onto piles of autumn

Leaves

Or deep freshly

Fallen snow

But this falling

Is a mad

Uncontrolled

Cartwheeling

Through space

A free-fall tumble

Where I no longer

Know up from down

I am breathless

Worried about a crash

That might leave

My body and heart

Broken

Bleeding

On sharp rocks or

Hanging from

A tree branch

My heart

Pounds wildly

While you free yourself

From your clothes

There is no armor

Left between us

We are revealed

Trembling

Equal parts desire

And fear

After an eternity

You step in

And hold my face

Tenderly

Reverently

And I am feeling

Emotions I do not

Even have

Language for yet

I realize

That you are the

Eye of my hurricane

The calm

In the center

Of this storm

Capable of holding

Us steady

During this crazy ride

I am reminded

Of everything

That has brought

Us here

And this

Remembering

Is grounding

I am less afraid

With your hands firm

But gentle

On my face

As if captured

In amber

Your extraordinary

Eyes

Hold mine

Your skin

So close but not

Quite touching

And suddenly

All I want to do

Is bridge the distance

Between us

And continue

Falling into you