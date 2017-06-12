I stand before you
More naked
More stripped
Down
Than I have
Ever been
Vulnerable
Unsteady
I have always thought
Falling in love
Would be a gentle
Drop backwards
Gracefully landing
Onto piles of autumn
Leaves
Or deep freshly
Fallen snow
But this falling
Is a mad
Uncontrolled
Cartwheeling
Through space
A free-fall tumble
Where I no longer
Know up from down
I am breathless
Worried about a crash
That might leave
My body and heart
Broken
Bleeding
On sharp rocks or
Hanging from
A tree branch
My heart
Pounds wildly
While you free yourself
From your clothes
There is no armor
Left between us
We are revealed
Trembling
Equal parts desire
And fear
After an eternity
You step in
And hold my face
Tenderly
Reverently
And I am feeling
Emotions I do not
Even have
Language for yet
I realize
That you are the
Eye of my hurricane
The calm
In the center
Of this storm
Capable of holding
Us steady
During this crazy ride
I am reminded
Of everything
That has brought
Us here
And this
Remembering
Is grounding
I am less afraid
With your hands firm
But gentle
On my face
As if captured
In amber
Your extraordinary
Eyes
Hold mine
Your skin
So close but not
Quite touching
And suddenly
All I want to do
Is bridge the distance
Between us
And continue
Falling into you
4 thoughts on “Falling”
After reading your poems it is almost impossible to like other poems😇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damn! That’s high praise indeed. I really, really love this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😇🙌🏻you deserve❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person