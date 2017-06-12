lois e. linkens – upon realisation that perhaps i am completely sure

Posted in Friends of Brave and RecklessTagged ,

The amazing Lois E. Linkens

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

stonehenge.jpg

you weave your woollen whims
to surround me
in the garbadine of our gandering

you trample the simplicity
of tea-cup games and teddy bears –
playground grazes know none than this

damp shirt and glasses;
i’d switch my eyes for yours
so you could see
beneath the ocean

still, ride the blackwaters
with socked feet sodden;
put your records on
and leave paw prints around my petticoats

take me to the dock,
where the walrus wail
and seagulls cry.
let us know the purity of instinct

the purity of art
that transcends education,
memory or muse

you are scars and sculptures,
skin and silver

stonehenge me

Lois describes herself as a “confused english student,” though one quickly finds a polished, charming poet in her work. She has an elegant style that compliments her keen insight and whimsical sensibilities. It is a pleasure to present her work, and we ask you…

View original post 12 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s