lois e. linkens – upon realisation that perhaps i am completely sure

you weave your woollen whims

to surround me

in the garbadine of our gandering

you trample the simplicity

of tea-cup games and teddy bears –

playground grazes know none than this

damp shirt and glasses;

i’d switch my eyes for yours

so you could see

beneath the ocean

still, ride the blackwaters

with socked feet sodden;

put your records on

and leave paw prints around my petticoats

take me to the dock,

where the walrus wail

and seagulls cry.

let us know the purity of instinct

the purity of art

that transcends education,

memory or muse

you are scars and sculptures,

skin and silver

stonehenge me

Lois describes herself as a “confused english student,” though one quickly finds a polished, charming poet in her work. She has an elegant style that compliments her keen insight and whimsical sensibilities. It is a pleasure to present her work, and we ask you…