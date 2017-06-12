lois e. linkens – upon realisation that perhaps i am completely sure

The amazing Lois E. Linkens
Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
you weave your woollen whims
to surround me
in the garbadine of our gandering
you trample the simplicity
of tea-cup games and teddy bears –
playground grazes know none than this
damp shirt and glasses;
i’d switch my eyes for yours
so you could see
beneath the ocean
still, ride the blackwaters
with socked feet sodden;
put your records on
and leave paw prints around my petticoats
take me to the dock,
where the walrus wail
and seagulls cry.
let us know the purity of instinct
the purity of art
that transcends education,
memory or muse
you are scars and sculptures,
skin and silver
stonehenge me
Lois describes herself as a “confused english student,” though one quickly finds a polished, charming poet in her work. She has an elegant style that compliments her keen insight and whimsical sensibilities. It is a pleasure to present her work, and we ask you…
