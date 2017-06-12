Welcome to Blood Into Ink: Warrior Voices of Survival

Posted in Personal Essay

Blood Into Ink is a safe, respectful, open and inclusive home for stories of survival from those who have lived through sexual abuse, rape, physical abuse, emotional abuse, child neglect, domestic violence and other forms of trauma.  It is a place to share writing about our struggles and our triumphs.

The curators of this space are in awe of the strength, resiliency and creativity of survivors. We celebrate this warrior spirit. We believe that these stories give voice to voiceless, inspire other survivors, and hope that they will help others find their rebel yells.

All who enter with respect are welcome here.  This is powerful, resonant  writing that we believe will move you.  Additional curators and guest writers are welcome and encouraged.

 

Curators:

1Wise-Woman/A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave

Aurora Phoenix/Insights from “Inside”

Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless

Jessica Boyles

Kindra M. Austin

Rachel Finch/Bruised But Not Broken

