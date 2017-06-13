Challenge: write about a life experience using only ten objects. This is about my life as social worker at Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute (EPPI) in the 1990s
Skeleton keys
Locked doors
Institutional green walls
DSM-III
Psychosocial assessments
Biting teeth
Shoes covered in ink
Clipboard
Bomb shelter
Bullet through glass
4 thoughts on “Asylum”
Wow I love this challenge, really gets you thinking about what defines you, your job, your priorities. those things you wrote, did you just write without thinking or gave it serious thought? I am curious!
We only had a few minutes to write so it was very much on the fly. Made me reach down for how an experience was visually represented
Well done then, for these were things that really showed a representation of the physical and the cerebral in your world.
I worked there for six years– it left quite an impression. I spent a year interning in a large prison. That would be an interesting piece to capture. No keys. Stuck between doors waiting for someone an another side of a camera to let me in. Got stuck between doors once during an “incident”
