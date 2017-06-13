Asylum

Challenge: write about a life experience using only ten objects.  This is about my life as social worker at Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute (EPPI) in the 1990s

Skeleton keys

Locked doors

Institutional green walls

DSM-III

Psychosocial assessments

Biting teeth

Shoes covered in ink

Clipboard

Bomb shelter

Bullet through glass

4 thoughts on "Asylum

  1. Wow I love this challenge, really gets you thinking about what defines you, your job, your priorities. those things you wrote, did you just write without thinking or gave it serious thought? I am curious!

      2. I worked there for six years– it left quite an impression. I spent a year interning in a large prison. That would be an interesting piece to capture. No keys. Stuck between doors waiting for someone an another side of a camera to let me in. Got stuck between doors once during an “incident”

