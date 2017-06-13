Autobiographical Haiku #3 June 13, 2017June 13, 2017Posted in PoetryTagged Music, Poetry, Words, #amwriting, Darkness, autobiography, haiku When her darkness came Words and music reappeared Guiding her true north Share this:EmailTweetShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
4 thoughts on “Autobiographical Haiku #3”
I read all three. I see you find strength in words and music and that’s amazing Christine. When darkness descends on me, I look further inside myself, I need silence, then my inner voice speaks. Different and odd ways we all have to deal with our demons and ghosts eh? I have never read haiku written like this and I loved your presentation.
It was an assignment for a creative writing class. I was pleases with the results
it was a good challenge to show that the haiku can be so powerful with so few words, I like that sort of power!!
Me too. I have a history of using too many words and have been learning that stripping things down often increases the punch
