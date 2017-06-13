Blood Into Ink: Your Writing Wanted

The curators of Blood Into Ink are seeking guest writers to share their stories about the struggles and triumphs faced by trauma survivors. We welcome the writing of women and men who have lived through sexual abuse, rape, physical abuse, emotional abuse, child neglect, emotional abuse, domestic violence and other forms of trauma. We believe that our collective stories have power, are transformative, and that this site can be a beacon in the darkness for those who feel alone in their experiences.

Previously published work is welcome. Please let us know what name you prefer that your writing be published under (Anonymous is acceptable.) Your preferred image and a sentence or two biography are helpful. Guest submissions can be sent to us through the embedded Contact form or through bloodintoink2017@gmail.com .

If you would like to be a Curator at Blood Into Ink, please let us know. There is no “right” level of involvement—just a desire to see the site thrive and grow.

If you support the fierce and important writing at Blood and Ink, please follow us and help us get the word out.

Thank you.

1Wise-Woman/A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave

Aurora Phoenix/Insights from “Inside”

Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless

Jessica Boyles

Kindra M. Austin

Rachel Finch/Bruised But Not Broken