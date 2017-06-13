I agreed to
The vow of silence
For the protection
Of others
Allowing years
To pass
Letting the statute
Of limitations
Expire
No day in court
Denied due process
Out of appeals
No justice
For lost innocence
Reclaiming my inner badass at 50
I agreed to
The vow of silence
For the protection
Of others
Allowing years
To pass
Letting the statute
Of limitations
Expire
No day in court
Denied due process
Out of appeals
No justice
For lost innocence
2 thoughts on “Statue of Limitations”
So heartbreaking and so true… for so many
LikeLike
So true
LikeLiked by 1 person