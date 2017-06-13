The Daily Song: Girls Like Girls/Hayley Kiyoko

Lest you fear that I have been a little too heteronormative lately, today’s Daily Song is the delightful Girls Like Girls by Hayley Kiyoko. Reminds me of my teens. Did I ever mention that I once dumped a boyfriend to date his sister?! Ah to be sixteen again. . .

“Girls Like Girls”

Boys

Stealin’ kisses from your misses

Does it make you freak out?

Got you fussing, got you worried

Scared to let your guard down

Boys, boys…

Tell the neighbors I’m not sorry

If I’m breaking walls down

Building your girls second story

Ripping all your floors out

Saw your face, heard your name

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Isn’t this why we came?

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Boys

Always gonna steal your thunder

Watch me like a dark cloud

On the move, collecting numbers

Imma take your girl out…

We will be everything that we’d ever need (oh oh)

Don’t tell me, tell me what I feel

I’m real and I don’t feel like boys

I’m real and I don’t feel like boys

Saw your face, heard your name

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Isn’t this why we came?

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

I’ve been crossing all the lines, all the lines

Kissed your girls and made you cry, boys

Saw your face, heard your name

Gotta get with you

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Isn’t this why we came?

Tell me if you feel it too!

Tell me, girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new

Girls like girls like boys do

Nothing new