My post Asylum, a writing exercise in capturing a life experience in just 10 objects has been generating some buzz this morning. I am going to throw down a quick writing challenge for anyone who wants to participate.
The Rules:
- Write about life experience using only 10 objects (see Asylum for format)
- Add the hashtag #brave10objectchallenge
- Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Friday, June 16
- In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece
I promise to reblog my favorites on Brave and Reckless.
One thought on “Writing Challenge: Life Experience Captured in 10 Objects”
https://mylifeiswear.com/2017/06/13/brave10objectchallenge-convalescent-home/
