My right foot and I

are on the outs

Again

I keep telling it

what I want it to do

but sometimes it just sits there

unresponsive

It looks like my right foot

it feels like my right foot

but it’s as if it has forgotten

what it means to be foot

forgotten what it means

to coordinate with leg

My left foot is irritated

by the extra work

My left hand is suspicious

says my right foot must be an imposter

thinks we shouldn’t trust it

calls it faux foot

My right hand is quiet

Wise

under the circumstances

It is weak

Losing its grip

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved