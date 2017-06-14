Still

Blood Into Ink

Blood Into Ink

I alone must

stand my ground

dig my tattered toes

into the gravely mound

that shifts

and lacerates

tender feet and heart

time and time again

bend my knees

loosen hips and sway

in hurricanic gales

imbibe frigid sips

of now

swallow down

seasick of futures past

release ghastly

ghostly fearful hoping

from hands

palm-scar-clenching

shrug off despair

in shoulders

strengthening

as the weight

of the world

sloughs off

raise fatigued

triumphant arms

welcoming

the tempest

elevate

tearstained earnest face

devour

the deluge

