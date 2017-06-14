Aurora Phoenix: Blood Into Ink
I alone must
stand my ground
dig my tattered toes
into the gravely mound
that shifts
and lacerates
tender feet and heart
time and time again
bend my knees
loosen hips and sway
in hurricanic gales
imbibe frigid sips
of now
swallow down
seasick of futures past
release ghastly
ghostly fearful hoping
from hands
palm-scar-clenching
shrug off despair
in shoulders
strengthening
as the weight
of the world
sloughs off
raise fatigued
triumphant arms
welcoming
the tempest
elevate
tearstained earnest face
devour
the deluge
One thought on “Still”
Sigh. I get this one.
