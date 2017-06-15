Brilliant Madness (Revisited)

The original version of this piece was written in early December. I have stripped it down. It is interesting to revisit as the light slowly returns.
I live in a state
Of brilliant madness
I teeter on the apex
Of a jagged mountain
Balanced atop a skateboard
Precarious
The least shift of weight
A momentary loss of focus
Resulting in the long careen
Into the ravine
Full of jagged rocks
Fallen branches
Murkish water
It is exhausting
And exhilarating
My thoughts
Tumbling
Exploding
Like atoms in a cyclotron
Thick blue dots
Moving in the clear viscous liquid
Of a tall glass cylinder
Reaching the ceiling
Reaching the sky
At times they synchronize
In military formation
At others they collide
In complete anarchy
I dwell
In the still quiet hours
Of predawn
My personal twilight
Human and canine
Companions asleep
House creaky with age and forced hot air
I ignore the mouse
Scurrying in the kitchen
Non-aggression treaty intact
As long as we do not come face-to-face
I have been waking
In one of two states
The words pulling at me
Rousing me
Demanding that it is time
To sit in front of the
Impersonal screen
Serve as a conduit
As they take shape
Write themselves
The other state
Suspended animation
Frozen in time
Trapped in the silence
Unable to muster
A single word
A single truth
Terrifying me
I admit to myself
If to no one else
My deep ambivalence toward
The jagged little pharma
Sitting on the kitchen table
That may save my life
But steal this brilliant madness
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
