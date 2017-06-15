Silver Bullets

you are scars

sculptured

onto my soul

black ink memory

etched into my skin

silver bullets

shot from a high –powered rifle

penetrating my flesh

embedding into my heart

my lungs

i watch the drops of blood

slowly pool at my feet

while I struggle to breathe deep

the empty air left behind

in your wake

I long to feel the bone wracking

transformation

of woman into wolf

human cries will not do justice

this mourning requires

midnight howling to the starless sky

and the cold light

of a full moon

the echoing chorus

of lupine brothers and sisters

who know my pain

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

