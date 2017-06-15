There is still time to participate in the Life Experience Captured in 10 Objects Writing Challenge

My post Asylum, a writing exercise in capturing a life experience in just 10 objects has been generating some buzz this morning. I am going to throw down a quick writing challenge for anyone who wants to participate.

The Rules:

Write about life experience using only 10 objects (see Asylum for format)

Add the hashtag #brave10objectchallenge

Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Friday, June 16, 2017

In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece

I promise to reblog my favorites on Brave and Reckless.