There is still time to participate in the Life Experience Captured in 10 Objects Writing Challenge

My post Asylum, a writing exercise in capturing a life experience in just 10 objects has been generating some buzz this morning.  I am going to throw down a quick writing challenge for anyone who wants to participate.

The Rules:

  • Write about life experience using only 10 objects (see Asylum for format)
  • Add the hashtag #brave10objectchallenge
  • Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Friday, June 16, 2017
  • In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece

I promise to reblog my favorites on Brave and Reckless.

