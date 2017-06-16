Donned my
badass black dress
today
Mourning colors
for a softer
kinder
woman
I think I used to be
she’s fading away
curves lost to angles
all sharp elbows and knees
Thorns create a protective trellis
around the remaining delicate petals
of my peony heart
Invisible barbed quills sprout
from my death white skin
Keep a healthy distance
lest you prick your finger
on my spine
I will greedily drink
the drops of your oxygen rich blood
from my cupped hands
before you fall
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Black Widow”
Nice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person