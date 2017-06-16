Black Widow

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , ,

Donned my

badass black dress

today

Mourning colors

for a softer

kinder

woman

I think I used to be

she’s fading away

curves lost to angles

all sharp elbows and knees

Thorns create a protective trellis

around the remaining delicate petals

of my peony heart

Invisible barbed quills sprout

from my death white skin

Keep a healthy distance

lest you prick your finger

on my spine

I will greedily drink

the drops of your oxygen rich blood

from my cupped hands

before you fall

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

2 thoughts on “Black Widow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s