Survivor… as Fuck/Dom

I truly cannot express what an honor it has been to launch Blood Into Ink with Kindra Austin, Aurora Phoenix, 1Wise-Woman, Rachel Finch and Jessica Boyles. Today Dom at Bold,Beat&Nipless joins us a curator.
Today… I let my tits hang out…and I took pics..
Literally.
It was a 70 degree day, the warmest day that Metro Detroit has had in a long time. I spent longer than normal.. looking at shirts… hating my chest in every summer shirt that I own. I was down to about my fourth outfit that I just said FUCK IT…. FUCKITFUCKTHISFUCKITALL….
View original post 805 more words