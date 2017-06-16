the suicide note

she did not leave

left a faint imprint

on the wooden table

where they would sit and talk

over cups of milky coffee

the suicide note

she did not leave

rang like silence in his ears

the suicide note

she did not leave

burned itself onto his retinas

he feared the afterimage

was permanent

the suicide note

she did not leave

did not list

13 reasons why

he understood only

that the starless darkness

that she had been

floating in for so very long

had become so think

so viscous

so acidic

that it had eaten all light

and she could no longer see

how he glowed

whenever she was near

