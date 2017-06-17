Deadline extended: Life Experience Captured in 10 Objects Writing Challenge

I am really enjoying reading your responses to the challenge to write about a life experience in just 10 objects. I have decided to extend the deadline. This is open to all writers so if you have already written one and would like to write another (I think they get addictive, like Pringles) feel free.

The Rules:

Write about life experience using only 10 objects (see Asylum for format)

Add the hashtag #brave10objectchallenge

Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Sunday, June 18, 2017

In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece

I promise to reblog the entries on Brave and Reckless.