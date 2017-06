itsallaboutnothingg

Christine Ray from brave and reckless blog made an interesting challenge. Defining us and our lifes with10 objects. Intrigued me!

So here’s mine, they are simple and common, just like how I like to live

Smartphone

Internet

Blog full of poetry

Half read books

Empty plate

Note full of scribbles

Forgotten plans

Broken promises

Unwavering luck

Last minute saves

