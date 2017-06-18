I heard Annabel Jones’ Asking for a Friend for the first time and a couple of the lyrics really got under my skin. They inspired the piece below.
I watch helpless
sadness swallowing you whole
too weary to fight
you are going down without a sound
slipping into deep stillness
where my arms do not reach
Calling your name over and over
into the darkness
seeking a rope or branch
to lower down to you
that I am not certain
you will try to grasp
Passers-by pause, curious
at my frantic attempts to reach you
How do you stay clear?
How can you find peace?
I inquire of the disinterested strangers
I am asking for a friend