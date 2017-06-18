Brave and Reckless Writing Challenge: Life experience captured in 10 objects Gina/Singledust

Singledust

Challenge: write about a life experience using only ten objects. This is about my life working in cancer treatment for over a quarter of a century, things that I see and my patients see too.

I am expanding a little from Christine’s original as these may seem insignificant things but they matter the most.

tears – mine, theirs, ours

a smile – starts with mine

two pairs of hands – his and hers intertwined

loud machinery – it devastates

cold room – but warm people

warm hands – mine!

balloons – graduation day!

lead door – I am alone

soft music – we are just outside

a straight back – survivors all of us