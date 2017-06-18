brave10objectchallenge Convalescent Home

#brave10objectchallenge: Erin Cooper Reed/My Life I Swear
Participating in this writing challenge from the braveandrecklessblog.
Here are the rules if you’d like to participate.
The Rules:
- Write about life experience using only 10 objects (see Asylum for format)
- Add the hashtag #brave10objectchallenge
- Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Friday, June 16
- In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece
Convalescent Home
Another Day
Ticking Clock
Hospital food
Mopped Floors
Silent Phone
Medicinal Smell
Sharp Cries
Wrinkled Faces
Idle Hands
Four Walls
I worked at a convalescent when I lived in NC, it was an experience both good and bad. Everyday you showed up at work to find out that someone had died. It certainly wasn’t easy in that respect, but I loved the people. It really changed me in a good way.