The Abundant Heart

Motivational posters on cinder block walls

Dry erase markers in red, blue, and green

Bulletin boards

Lesson plans

Twenty-four student desks

Students paired in conversation

Graded papers to record and return

Field trips to Rancho Grande

Mariachi music

Black felt sombrero

In response to a challenge by Brave and Reckless to write about a life experience using only 10 objects