The Daily Song: Colin Hay/ I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You

One of my favorite movie soundtracks of all time is the soundtrack for Garden State. Really feeling Colin Hay’s I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You this one today. . .

“I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You”

I drink good coffee every morningComes from a place that’s far awayAnd when I’m done I feel like talkingWithout you here there is less to say

Don’t want you thinking I’m unhappy

What is closer to the truth

If I lived till I was a hundred and two

I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you

No longer moved to drink strong whiskey

I shook the hand of time and I knew

That if I lived till I could no longer climb my stairs

I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you

A face that dances and it haunts me

With laughter still ringin’ in my ears

I still find pieces of your presence here

even, even after all these years

I don’t want you thinkin’ that I don’t get asked to dinner

Cuz I’m here to say that I sometimes do

And even though I may seem to feel a touch of love

I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you

If I lived till I was a hundred and two

I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you