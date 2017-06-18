The Song Inside the Red Bud #brave10objectchallenge: S Francis/SailorPoet

sailorpoet

Blue cased iPod replaced Red (T) to match,

Viewer, the song inside note my Red (T) buds

While I lace up new blue Mizuno trainers

To run away from chocolate chip cookies

Chasing cheeseburgers down to sole food

Decay before I add yet another book to read

The real feed for my soul’s soothing song

Looking for one dance partner to spin along

While laughing at the meaning of existence

Then we will find the lace underneath undo

Puzzles defiant awaiting their missed piece.

Took some liberties with the Brave and Reckless challenge, but I ran so slowly this morning, more words came out than just the list. So in defiance I say #brave10objectchallenge take that!

