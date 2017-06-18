Blue cased iPod replaced Red (T) to match,
Viewer, the song inside note my Red (T) buds
While I lace up new blue Mizuno trainers
To run away from chocolate chip cookies
Chasing cheeseburgers down to sole food
Decay before I add yet another book to read
The real feed for my soul’s soothing song
Looking for one dance partner to spin along
While laughing at the meaning of existence
Then we will find the lace underneath undo
Puzzles defiant awaiting their missed piece.
Took some liberties with the Brave and Reckless challenge, but I ran so slowly this morning, more words came out than just the list. So in defiance I say #brave10objectchallenge take that!
https://braveandrecklessblog.com/2017/06/13/writing-challenge-life-experience-captured-in-10-objects/
One thought on “The Song Inside the Red Bud #brave10objectchallenge: S Francis/SailorPoet”
Wonderful!
LikeLike