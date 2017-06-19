bogged, buried, bridgewatered-Lois E. Linkens & Malicia Frost/Malicia’s Malebolge

Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

I was fourteen, and starting to decompose faster

the water spilled

over the years,

over her body

like a plague of ants.

Already kneeling in the mud

I could feel my body being stretched out

nipples aching, labia swelling

it drove its way in,

with a silent battering ram

and swords of silk.

you were the first time

I felt the touch of death

between my legs

oh, hateful –

but grateful she was

that the stone struck when it did.

a cry of despair,

like when I was nine,

lying on the hard parquet floor of the living room

cupping my breasts,

trying to push the knots back in

I’m just a child! I’m just a child!

she lifted dead hands

in praise of her protector,

for protect her he had,

and as layers of dirt built up,

I threw rocks after boys

who came yelling my name

she…