Ephemeral

Posted in Poetry

Wanderer

passing through

slivers of place and time

unconsciously dropping pieces of

my heart

like bright red Japanese maple leaves

like seed pods

the memory of me

sometimes

floating away

on a draft

so many dry leaves

leaving only the lingering whiff

of crisp fall air

sometimes taking root

growing tender green tendrils

in the fertile hearts of others

a taste of sweet tart apple

that lingers

on the tongue

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

4 thoughts on “Ephemeral

