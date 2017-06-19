Wanderer
passing through
slivers of place and time
unconsciously dropping pieces of
my heart
like bright red Japanese maple leaves
like seed pods
the memory of me
sometimes
floating away
on a draft
so many dry leaves
leaving only the lingering whiff
of crisp fall air
sometimes taking root
growing tender green tendrils
in the fertile hearts of others
a taste of sweet tart apple
that lingers
on the tongue
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
4 thoughts on “Ephemeral”
Loved your metaphors!
LikeLike
Thank you Kunal
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful Imagery, Christine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you kind sir. Channeling some melancholy
LikeLike