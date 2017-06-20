The Persuit of Greed

the PLETHORA of CHIMERAS

He breaks his back,

Piles some coins,notes in some stack,

Fulfills all those ambitions,

Get ’em done,the only pretention,

Works like hell,

Till he’s no more a swell,

Day in and day out,

Diligently,undoubtedly without a doubt.

More he attains,on more does he claims,

More he’s avid,the more deceits,

More he got the clutch,less he gets the pain of such–

Skimps in rags from tattered huts.

Spends whole life, working for something,

Just to have and take it away,

Body ‘n’ soul does,not the wealth fills the coffin,

Walks around pushing back his desk,

Wearing paychecks like necklaces ‘n’ bracelets,

Trying to be some bomb to someone’s bullets,

To a molecule,he’s some droplets,

Would he still aspire for more,

When everyone’s left mournin b’hind,

Stopped are the functioning of heart ‘n’ mind,

“I must be laid down on a bed of roses”

“I’d love an adieu with poetries and proses”