The Persuit of Greed

I must admit that I generally am not a big fan of poetry that rhymes. It can feel overworked and contrived. I think though, that Anugrah Mishra has some raw talent, a lot a swag, and rhymes like a rapper. I’ll be interested to see how he evolves.
He breaks his back,
Piles some coins,notes in some stack,
Fulfills all those ambitions,
Get ’em done,the only pretention,
Works like hell,
Till he’s no more a swell,
Day in and day out,
Diligently,undoubtedly without a doubt.
More he attains,on more does he claims,
More he’s avid,the more deceits,
More he got the clutch,less he gets the pain of such–
Skimps in rags from tattered huts.
Spends whole life, working for something,
Just to have and take it away,
Body ‘n’ soul does,not the wealth fills the coffin,
Walks around pushing back his desk,
Wearing paychecks like necklaces ‘n’ bracelets,
Trying to be some bomb to someone’s bullets,
To a molecule,he’s some droplets,
Would he still aspire for more,
When everyone’s left mournin b’hind,
Stopped are the functioning of heart ‘n’ mind,
“I must be laid down on a bed of roses”
“I’d love an adieu with poetries and proses”
